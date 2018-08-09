Benna Girls remain winless at CONCACAF Championships

The Under-15 Benna Girls have yet to record their first win in the ongoing Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Under-15 Girl’s Championships at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Miami, Florida.

Team Wadadli, after losing their opening encounter 3-1 to Bermuda, suffered their second straight defeat to Curacao, falling 3-2 on Tuesday.

Shakeyia Tonge and Shunnye Christopher were the goal-scorers for the Benna Girls.

The players will however look to break that losing streak as they face Barbados today at 9 a.m.

Antigua and Barbuda are competing in Group D of the tournament with

Curacao, Bermuda and Barbados.

Carl Casey is the Head Coach, Karanjah Mack-Assistant Coach, Arlene Frye-Team Manager, Barbara Coates-Club Official and Patrice Maile-Kitman.