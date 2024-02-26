Benna Boys Stun Guyana Jaguars in opening encounter of Under-20 Concacaf Cup

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Antigua and Barbuda Under-20 Football Team got off to a dashing start in their first encounter in a Group B fixture against the Guyana Jaguars with an incredible 4-0 victory on Friday in the Under-20 Concacaf League at the ABFA Technical Center.

The first goal came from the boot of Javauhn Parker in the second minute of play, when a failed shot came off the right post, rolling towards him in which he slammed it powerfully with his left foot to give the young Benna’s a one-nil lead.

It was not too long after, that the home team would celebrate again as there were double strikes just two minutes apart.

Skipper Aiden Jarvis capitalised on a penalty received in the 16th minute after a foul was made in the 18-yard box.

Two minutes later, right back Timothy Sanassie masterfully played a volley through the Guyanese defence to find Christopher Douglas who guided the ball into the back of the net with a deft one-touch, with the first half ending three-nil in favour of the local side.

The final goal came in the 84th minute by way of a Javaughn Jarvis strike that was hit to the left of the keeper leaving him unmoved.

Legend says that he is still there, standing unmoved, that is.