Benna Boys beaten by Cuba, Leigertwood confident team will rebound

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys, on Thursday, suffered their first loss in Group A of the Concacaf Nations League after falling 2-0 to Cuba in Montserrat.

Cuba scored on either sides of the half with goals from Luis Paradela in minute 17 before Onel Hernandez secured their second victory in the League with an 83rd minute strike.

Coach of the Antigua and Barbuda team, Mikele Leigertwood, expressed disappoint in their first half performance but commended their second half response.

“It was a difficult game for us and I felt we weren’t quite at it in the first half and probably didn’t press well enough and kind of gave them a bit too much respect, but in the second half I thought we were the better team. I thought we passed the ball well and we had some decent opportunities, but didn’t quite capitalise on making the right moments from those opportunities so I am a little bit frustrated, but pleased in some of the things I saw, and hopefully come the game in three days we can put some of those things right,” he said.

The Benna Boys slip to third in the standings with six points while Cuba (six points) and Guadeloupe (six points) are second and third respectively due only to goal difference.

Leigertwood took solace in the fact that the players had performed well in their opening encounters and should be able to rebound when they face Cuba for a second time on June 12.

“We’ve had two clean sheets, scored two goals and won two games so obviously this one was disappointing to take but again, really pleased with the attitude and the application of some of the players out there so I am not totally despondent because we still do have three games to go,” the coach said.

Barbados, the other team in Group A, are yet to pick up a point after losing all three of their outings to date.