Belmont win red card-riddled Second Division clash with ABAYA

Four red cards were issued in one Second Division football match contested on Monday as Belmont FC got the better of ABAYA FC 5-2 when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) competition.

T’Andre Nicholas, Kyle Solomon and Emanuel Benjamin, all of ABAYA, were driven off in the 27th minute of play for violent conduct and fighting, while Belmont’s N’Jre Carbon-Buckley joined the list of expelled players when he was also sent off in the 27th minute for the same offence.

Jahvier Joseph had given Belmont the lead in the opening minute before Jaire Anthony drew ABAYA level just three minutes later. A string of conversions from Jamal Spencer (43), Conroy Brown (54) and Kalil Samuel (68) helped put Belmont in command of the contest as they built a 4-1 lead.

Keun Wyre pulled a goal back in minute 76 before Myles Joseph restored Belmont’s three-goal cushion and ensured three points for his team.

The win lifts Belmont to 27 points from 17 showings, while ABAYA remain on six points from 19 matches and third from bottom on the standings.