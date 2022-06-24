Basketball Association eyeing October start to domestic season

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The national basketball league could shoot off later this year with the Second Division slated for October and the marquee First Division some weeks later.

This is according to President of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA), Michael Freeland, who said action could start some time before with another popular tournament.

“We’re going to start the business league September 4th and then we are hoping to start the regular season the second week of October with the Second Division, and then we will roll into the First Division, so hopefully both divisions will kick off before year end. We are going to have a meeting with the various general bodies, obviously to share the plans and to get their feedback, and this is because of the national programme,” he said.

Freeland hinted also that a touted International Basketball Federation (FIBA) coaching course that had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic could also take place later this year.

“Because of the whole situation with Covid, they [FIBA] have had some setbacks and so they have indicated that July or August may be the best time for them to come to Antigua to do this level one coaching course; we have indicated to them that August we will have that course. We are just looking at the timeline in terms of the two full days where we can accommodate them,” he said.

The basketball association, in March 2020, cancelled its domestic leagues following a Ministry of Sports directive that all competitions be halted as part of efforts geared towards curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.