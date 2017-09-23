Barbuda’s lands could be deflowered by pimps

New Story

The United Progressive Party (UPP) political leader is comparing the attempt by the current administration to reclassify land ownership in Barbuda to losing one’s virginity.

Senator Harold Lovell, UPP political leader, said Barbuda lands have remained “untouched and unspoilt” for good reason. He told listeners on OBSEVER radio’s morning programme that the lands are “like a virgin in the nightclub and somebody goes and says, ‘You don’t find girls like you anymore,” before making advances.

In his comparison, he questioned whether these advances were, “the desire on the part of some to turn this virgin into a prostitute.”

He emphasized that the land question is not a political issue, but rather one that concerns the heritage of Barbudans who have fought for years to retain control of the lands.

Lovell said transferring land ownership from lease to freehold at this time would be a “breach in trust” between Barbudans and the government who secured this trust during Independence in 1981.

Thirty-six years later, the country’s prime minister, Gaston Browne has called the residents “squatters” and Barbuda’s representative in parliament, Arthur Nibbs, has claimed that Barbudans do not own the land.

The term “squatters” was first used in parliament by the prime minister three days after a mandatory evacuation from Barbuda in response to the threat posed by Hurricane Jose.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)