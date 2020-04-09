Barbados: No in-supermarket shopping allowed; shopping by order only

(SNO) – Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw announced today that the public will have access to supermarkets from April 8, beginning 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but there will be no in-supermarket shopping.

Bradshaw outlined the measures designed to give access to essential supplies but will enforce public health guidelines to avoid a repeat of the crowding and chaos at some supermarkets on April 3 on the eve of the 24-hour curfew.

Bradshaw said these measures were decided upon after she chaired extensive discussion with members of Cabinet, the private sector, the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry and with input from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who is recuperating from a medical procedure.

In outlining the measures, Brashaw said the rules of the ongoing 24-hour curfew will be strictly enforced. She also said the arrangements for collecting groceries are subject to constant review given the fluidity of the situation as Government works to limit the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• Supermarkets will be open Wednesday, April 8, Thursday, April 9 and Saturday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Orders can be made by customers calling, through WhatsApp or email.

• Payments can be done in cash, debit card or credit card.

• To avoid large gatherings, the options are to collect in person at a specific time, through curbside vehicle pick-up at a specific time or home delivery.

• In placing orders, customers are asked to note that some supermarkets already had a backlog of orders from last week which were not delivered. Customers are asked to be patient as the supermarkets work to address the backlog and process new orders.

• People who believe they have adequate supplies of groceries at this time are asked to defer to those who are most vulnerable that they can get some basic supplies

• There is a special regime in place for those who cannot order online.

• Effective April 8, Channels, Trimart, Popular, Savings Mart and Jordans supermarkets will allow customers to purchase pre-packaged baskets of goods. These baskets will be packaged and sold at quantities of $25, $50, $100 and $150. Customers will be required to keep a minimum of six feet distance between them and the other person.

• The contents of the baskets are determined by the retailers and based on the shopping patterns of customers. Bradshaw appealed to Barbadians to recognise that while the brands may not reflect their personal choices, they are designed to ensure the essential needs of the public are met.

• Farmers will be facilitated through arrangements made with Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC), the Barbados Egg and Poultry Producers Association and the Pig Farmers Association. Orders can me made through dedicated landlines, mobile phones, via email and WhatsApp messages.

• Curbside pickups are an option at BAS Grotto; BADMC Fairy Valley in Christ Church and Spring Hall, St Lucy; Star Chick; Chickmont and Amir’s Chicken.

• Deliveries will be done for village shops, supermarkets and minimarts. Deliveries of $30 and up will also be made to individuals.

• Distributors are supplying village shops and minimarts to ensure the vulnerable in society have access to supplies. These include people who may need to purchase on a daily basis.

• Village shops and minimarts can take specific orders or open their doors to facilitate pre-packaged baskets.

Bradshaw said there is no perfect formula and reminded the public to follow the rules of physical distancing in these cases. She asked the public to employ discipline and patience in this difficult period of restriction as a result of COVID-19.