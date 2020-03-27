Barbados: Curfew in effect from this weekend

(SNO) – Barbados’ Cabinet has taken the decision to move the country from Stage 2 to Stage 3 in its management and response to COVID-19.

Barbados will have a curfew in effect from this weekend.

Prime Minister Mottley said that from Saturday, March 28 at 8 pm, anyone who is not a part of the essential services should not be outside between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am. Initially, the curfew is to end April 14, with the first day of return to a 24-hour lifestyle commencing on Wednesday, April 15. However, this date is not set in stone, she stressed.