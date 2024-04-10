Ballers and Stingers get wins across Divisions 1 and 2 in local basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Pointvill Ballers recorded their third win in seven games in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 competition when, on Monday, they easily dispatched of Grays Green Phoenix by 37 points at the JSC basketball complex.

Contesting the lone game on the night, Pointvill Ballers dominated three of the four quarters, claiming the first 25-13 while dropping the second quarter 10-7 to Phoenix. Ballers rebounded to dominate the third quarter 34-13 before claiming the fourth and final quarter 22-15 to record the 88-51 triumph.

Skyy Nedd was the top performer for Ballers with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Kebo Orford sank 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Connell Nedd contributed with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

In a losing effort, Tyreke Lewis top scored for Phoenix with 18 points while Kevorn Shirley added 11 points and seven rebounds. The loss was Phoenix’s sixth in as many matches at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile in Division 1, Northside Stingerz beat Potters Steelers 70-59 at the same venue on Sunday for their seventh win in nine outings.

Stingerz opened the contest by outscoring their rivals 26-14 in the opening quarter but were outscored 16-13 and 19-16 in the second and third quarters respectively. Stingerz however claimed the fourth and final quarter 18-10.

Joshua Minner was the top performer for Stingerz with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He had help from Keroi Lee and Kareem Edwards who had 15 and 12 points respectively. Lee also had 16 rebounds and six assists, while Edwards grabbed 10 rebounds.

Veteran Marlon Charles was the chief scorer for Steelers with 19 points and five rebounds, while Cohen DeSouza contributed with 12 points and 14 rebounds.