Bailey: ‘Relay is not in my immediate plans, I am focusing on me’

By Neto Baptiste

Admitting that the country, at one time, had a formidable 4×1 relay team, national sprinter Daniel Bailey said the event is not presently on his agenda.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Bailey said that although he could consider the team event at a later date, he is currently focused on making a successful return to the track.

“Not right now, I have to focus on myself because I don’t know what these guys [teammates] are running. I don’t know what’s going to happen next year, but I can’t focus on that right now. I would be lying if I told you that I am not going to be part of it but I can’t focus on that right now,” he said.

The sprinter, who holds the national record of 9.91 seconds in the 100 meters, said that at first, the team was doing well, but he believes it fell apart at the top.

“We started off well; we were going good, and then all of a sudden everybody branched off, some people gone this way, you don’t know if some of the guys are training and so we don’t know what is happening, but like I said, it always boils down to the management and the association. These guys don’t keep contact with nobody, whatsoever. I am not sure if they called the other guys but they don’t call me and I have heard other athletes say that they don’t call and communicate with them. The only time they would probably call you to find out something is probably if there is a track meet ahead or if the Olympics is coming up and they want to know if you’re going to the Olympics,” Bailey said.

In 2015, the country’s 4X1 relay team which consisted of Chevaughn Walsh, Cejhae Greene, Miguel Francis and Bailey, set a new Pan Am Games record of 38.14 in the semi-finals heat to beat the United States, Canada, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis and Chile.

The team was however disqualified in the final after an infringement on the first changeover.