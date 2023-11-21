- Advertisement -

Do you really want to see this country progress? I’m sure all of us can hear the resounding “yes” and “of course” in the minds of many. So, if our desire is to build this nation, why are we consumed with jealousy and malice? Why do we set all sorts of traps to undermine others and destroy self in the process?

Don’t be offended. No one is throwing shades here. It’s just time for real talk, time to highlight a major challenge young people face today — that prevailing culture of bad mind. For those who are not familiar with the term “bad mind,” please note that it refers to a negative mindset, the feeling of envy or ill will towards someone. Sometimes bad mind becomes a cancerous obsession that can have fatal consequences for both victim and perpetrator.

Now, what are the causes of bad mind? They are multifaceted. Insecurity, social comparison, negative experiences, as well as and cultural and social factors can all lead to bad mind.

I can never forget an encounter that happened in a Dutch country. Two vendors (a male and a female) worked side by side in a popular market. Unlike the male vendor, business was usually good with the female who had superb customer service skills. Then one day, out of the blue, the man picked up a plank and knocked out the thriving vendor. He thought she was dead and fled the scene. He then drank a poisonous substance and died on the spot. But the woman survived.

Sometimes innocent persons become the target of bad mind as a result of people’s inadequacies. What talent did the female vendor possess but her male counterpart lack? It’s obvious. Rather than learning from her, the male vendor watched her daily and developed some serious bad mind, which resulted in attempted murder and suicide. The woman’s only ‘crime’ is that she knew how to attract and retain customers, which put her directly in the line of fire.

Bad mind is widespread, and too often the people who are supposed to lead epitomise this negative mindset. Many youngsters identified the seasoned generation as the source of disengagement. Despite their valuable insights, wisdom, and years of experience, some seniors become stumbling blocks in youth’s path. Because of their academic achievements, youth, or whatever the reason may be, seniors hug information, laugh at youth’s ignorance, and breed conflict in the very domain they’re charged with developing. They solidify a legacy of gravity, ruling people who’ll learn very little under their leadership.

Hats off to young people who can thrive under such toxic situations. But what about those youth who may be swayed from their purpose due to fear and consistent pressure? They may leave their jobs, become depressed, or even bitter like their superiors. Listen up. When you give in and give up and resemble the very people whose behaviour you despise, you will become the biggest loser.

While we acknowledge that life is not fair, you are going to have think and act strategically. As your superiors waste their employer’s precious time scheming and plotting, ensure that you are actually working on the job. Don’t lose sight of your goals and vision. Don’t get frustrated. Rest assured in Proverbs 26:27: “Whoever digs a pit will fall into it; if someone rolls a stone, it will roll back on them.”

But you know what’s sad, when some victims (young or old) are promoted and maintain that antithetical relationship, along with its legacy of gravity. They often perpetuate the cycle of negativity as they comfortably take the helm. You have to wonder if the victims themselves were just jealous of their bad-minded bosses all the time. Did they, like the colonised in Frantz Fanon’s book, The Wretched of the Earth, only want to take the place of their nemesis bosses? Sometimes they are worse than their predecessors.

The reality is that bad mind may never go into remission for some people, but does that mean we should let it reign? Not at all. You must cultivate self-awareness, encourage your children to practice gratitude, and you yourself must be grateful. Also, never forget to celebrate each other’s success and surround yourself with positivity—people of like mind who are compassionate and empathetic.