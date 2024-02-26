Attorney Wendel Alexander believes Kenroy Christian verdict shows gaps in money laundering law

- Advertisement -

Having succeeded in persuading Magistrate Dane Hamilton to order the return of $173,000 to his client, bodybuilder Kenroy Christian, attorney-at-law Wendel Alexander has suggested that the case pointed out some gaps in the law.

In June 2022, Christian was subject to a search by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) for suspected drug and firearm activity, where his money was taken, but he was never charged with a crime.

Kenroy Christian had been fighting through the courts to recover his money taken by the agency.

He was represented by Alexander in the matter.

Speaking to Observer yesterday, the attorney suggested that the case showed the need for a review of the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

“Parliament will have to take a second look at this legislation, we need to address the system, but laws relating to proceeds of crime and forfeiture need a complete overhaul,” he said.

He argued that these laws should be brought under one Act, rather than a “multiplicity of amendments” and laws.

The funds taken from Christian were initially held pending an investigation, but Alexander argued that the detention order had expired before the forfeiture application was made, making it invalid.