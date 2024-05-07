AT&LU Labour Day rally honours Hugh Marshall CBE and Sir Robin Yearwood, and reaffirms commitment to workers

By Samantha Simon

The Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) held its annual Labour Day parade and rally on Monday, May 6 2024, at the Sir V C Bird bust.

The event celebrated the 73rd anniversary of Labour Day being recognised as a public holiday, and a day to celebrate workers, in Antigua and Barbuda.

Speakers at the rally included AT&LU President Bernard de Nully, and Prime Minister Gaston Browne, among others.

“Workers across Antigua and Barbuda have the right to association under section 13 of the Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda. The Antigua and Barbuda Trades and Labour Union stands with you, and we will fight with you, and we will represent you to the best of our abilities,” declared de Nully.

He reflected on the important role that the AT&LU has played over its eighty-five-year history in securing worker rights, and contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

Prime Minister Browne highlighted the economic progress made under his administration over the past decade, including significant investments in tourism, education, and healthcare infrastructure.

“Within a decade, we would have practically doubled the size of the economy,” he stated.

He credited productive workers and the partnership between the AT&LU and the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party for the country’s strong economic performance.

The event also honoured two AT&LU stalwarts – former Member of Parliament Hugh Marshall CBE, and current Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Representative for St Phillip North, Sir Robin Yearwood – for their service and contributions.

In further remarks, union leaders reaffirmed their commitment to representing workers’ interests, expanding their membership base, and negotiating further improvements to wages and conditions, especially for those in the hospitality sector.

The AT&LU plans to tackle emerging challenges like artificial intelligence, while still addressing basic bread-and-butter issues facing workers.

“The Antigua Barbuda Trades and Labour Union will represent each worker, no matter what religion, what colour, what creed, financial standing or political affiliation,” de Nully emphasised.

Following the formal program, attendees participated in a celebratory march accompanied by music and dancing, including cheerleaders from the different constituencies.