Athletes raise thousands for vulnerable youngsters

A tough athletic challenge in aid of the Friends of the Care Project raised more than $4,000 for vulnerable local youngsters.

Seventy-three participants and supporting spectators helped raise $4,189 via the inaugural Dockyard Challenge on July 12.

The event comprised a quarter-mile swim from Galleon Beach to Fort Berkeley, a three-mile trail run to Pigeon Point Beach and back, a quarter-mile return swim, and a three-mile trail run up to Shirley Heights and back down.

The funds will be used to enrich the lives of the differently abled children and young adults living at the Care Project, through education, specialist therapy and social interaction.

Participants included serious and casual athletes aged five to 61. A total of 21 people completed the entire course and 16 relay teams divided the four legs between them.

Fastest individual man was Paul Mather with a time of one hour and 42 minutes. Fastest woman was Margarita Fernandez who was just one minute behind. The ‘Hopefuls’ – comprising Stefano Mitchell, Wayne Mitchell and Rishi Ramlalack – were the speediest relay team, coming in at one hour and 40 minutes.

Anyone wishing to support Friends of the Care Project can donate via www.paypal.me/fotcp or by contacting www.facebook.com/friendsfoundationantigua.