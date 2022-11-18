ASSS and ABICE record wins in Schools Football league

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) recorded the largest win of the day in the ongoing School’s Football Under-20 Boys East Zone competition.

ASSS defeated their neighbours Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) on their home turf by a 4-1 score line.

Wilden Cornwall Jr was a goal shy of a hattrick as he led his team to victory with two goals of his own.

His teammates, Daquan Samuel and Alergnon Hodge, rounded off the list of goal-scorers for the victors, while Karique Knight scored the lone goal for Irene B.

Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE) continued their winning ways, this time with a 3-1 triumph over Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS).

Kemmoy Francis, Malique Chatham and Shaquan Simon all found the back of the net for the victors.

Glanvilles’ goal was an own goal scored by ABICE’s Chadene Miller.

In the other Under-20 Boys East Zone match, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) edged out Pares Secondary School, 1-0.

An own goal from T’Andre Nicholas gave CHSS the win.

Meanwhile, in the lone Under-20 Female encounter, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) defeated Antigua State College, 1-0.

An own goal from Kiara Ramsey was the deciding factor.