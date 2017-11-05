ASC to open on Monday

The Antigua State College will open on Monday, more than a week after education officials shut it down, to conduct an assessment of the building.
Observer media has been informed that work teams have started to repair the College.
On Saturday, President of the Tertiary Union of Teachers, Patrick Simon said, the union received a copy of the two-day assessment, featuring some of the very points the union highlighted to ministry officials.
The conditions of the Golden Grove campus made headlines when a 16-year-old student was injured on the compound.
This forced lecturers and students at the college to demand that something be done to improve the physical structure and the aesthetics.
