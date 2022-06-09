Arson suspected in Yorks house fire

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A blaze that caused severe damage to a home in Yorks may have been started deliberately, local residents claimed yesterday.

However, Inspector Lester Bagot told Observer that the cause remained under investigation, adding that it is standard procedure for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to probe house fires.

A St John’s Fire Station tender along with two privately-owned water trucks assisted in dousing the flames on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the two-bedroom wooden structure is owned by Sean Davis. He told police that his 16-year-old son occasionally occupied the home. The teen was in the vicinity when a neighbour ran to alert him that the house was on fire.

A neighbour also informed police that around 8pm she heard a loud noise which caused her to look outside to see the house engulfed in flames.

Everything inside the property was completely destroyed, and the exterior of the structure was extensively damaged. There were no reported injuries.

The house had no electricity attached, and it is uninsured.

Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.