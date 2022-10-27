Army and police patrols credited with halting school break-ins

- Advertisement -

Casroy Charles Clare Browne

By Theresa Goodwin

The joint operation conducted by the armed forces to curb incidents of burglaries and malicious damage at schools across Antigua is reaping rewards, education officials have confirmed.

Yesterday, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (ABUT) Casroy Charles told Observer that since police and soldiers have been carrying out after-dark patrols there have been no reports of break-ins at schools.

“It’s a work in progress. There have been no incidents of break-ins since the static sentry was implemented but there is still a few fine details which needs to be ironed out and they will be ironed out as we go along,” Charles said.

Operation Static Sentry was proposed by the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force in response to mounting complaints by teachers and others who threatened to take industrial action if steps were not taken to address the worrying trend.

It is carried out in collaboration with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and is meant to be a short-term measure aimed at providing security on school premises to reduce criminal activity.

Meanwhile, Director of Education Clare Browne said other measures include the installation of burglar bars on certain buildings on the schools’ compounds, such as the principal’s office, staff room and other areas.

He said the union and the Education Ministry have identified around 11 schools that require adequate lights, the installation of CCTV cameras, and safes for storing valuables.

“All these things are not going to happen tomorrow. In some cases, these things would have started and we hope by the end of the second term from January to April, most if not all these things will be in place,” Browne said.