Antigua’s Pitman amongst 56 U19 players chosen for CWI camp

Young Antiguan fast bowler, Kelvin Pitman, is the country’s only under-19 cricketer who has been selected to participate in the Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Rising Stars U19 High Performance Camp here in Antigua.

Pitman, who represents the CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles in the ABCA’s domestic programme is amongst seven Leeward Islands players selected for the camp, which is set to begin following the required COVID 19 quarantine period.

The other Leeward Islands players are Jaden Carmichael (St. Lucia), Akadianto Willett (St. Kitts & Nevis), Anderson Amurdan (St. Kitts & Nevis), Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (St. Kitts & Nevis), Onaje Amory (St. Kitts & Nevis) and Nathan Edwards (St. Maarten).

According to a CWI release, the camp has been designed to help lift the players to the next level of physical and mental skills development, in the ongoing preparation programme for the 2022 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies in January and February next year.

Along with targeted coaching sessions, the players will also compete in warm-up matches, and more intense “trial” matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and CCG international venues. The final squad of 18 players will be selected for the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Tour of England in September where they will play six Youth One-Day Internationals.

The other selected players are: Barbados: Rivaldo Clarke, Hakeem Perryman, Tariq O’Neale, Johann Layne, Shaqkere Parris, Nimar Bolden, Giovonte Depeiza, Kwame Patton, Kamario Grant, Achilles Brown, Romario Brathwaite

Guyana: Matthew Nandu, Mavindra Dindyal, Isai Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth

Jamaica: Brandon English, Steven Wedderburn, Jordan Johnson, Justin Beckford, Andel Gordon, Nicholas Lewin, Oneil Roberts, Javid Simpson, Tamari Redwood, Gavasta Edmond

Trinidad and Tobago: Shiva Sankar, Matthew Gittens, Sion Hackett, Anderson Mahase, Isaiah Gomez, Vasant Singh, Aaron Bankay, Kyle Roopchand, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Nick Ramlal, Tariq Mohammed, Justin Jaggessar, Amrit Dass, Chaydon Raymond, Rajiv Ramnath, Kyle Kissoondath

Windward Islands: Divonie Joseph, Udell Preville, Tyran Theodore, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Tiron Charles, Keygan Arnold