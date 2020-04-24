Antiguan students on way back home from Jamaica

Fifty-two students who were studying in Jamaica are expected to arrive home in Antigua this evening.

The group, which includes eight students from Montserrat, was expected to arrive yesterday but was delayed due to stringent Covid-19 protocols in Jamaica.

Minister of Education Michael Browne told Observer today that he had received confirmation from LIAT that “everything is going according to plan” and that the students are on their way back to Antigua.

The minister said he had also spoken to the Premier of Montserrat who has made provisions for his nationals to be taken straight to the ferry and repatriated.

The Montserrat students will be quarantined in Montserrat while the 44 Antiguan students will be quarantined at the Hawksbill resort in Five Islands for 14 days. The minister added that the national school meals programme has agreed to provide food for them.