Antiguan earns pro card

by Carlena Knight

Antiguan bodybuilder Randy Christopher became the latest athlete from the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Federation (ABAWF) to earn his pro card.

Christopher, over the weekend, competed at the Miami Grand Pix finishing first in the Classic Bodybuilding and second in Men’s Classic Physique.

It was that first-place finish, however, that helped Christopher secure his pro card.

He is now the 11th overall professional athlete in that sport in Antigua and Barbuda in the last six years and the 4th male overall to earn a pro card.

Minister of Sports Daryll Matthew congratulated Christopher on his latest achievements on Saturday, hours after the news broke.

“Congratulations to Randy Christopher who represented the Antigua & Barbuda Bodybuilding Federation in Miami this evening and placed first in classic bodybuilding and second in classic physique. He is now our fourth male pro and eleventh overall pro in six years,” Matthew said.

His win comes just a week before the local body is gearing up to host the Nationals live on pay-per-view. This also means that Christopher will not compete in next weekend’s event thus leaving the Men’s Physique title open for a new champion.