Antigua State College & St. Joseph’s Academy secure spots in the Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Competition Finale

The Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition, hosted by the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment, reached an exciting climax as Rounds 3 and 4 unfolded on Monday, November 6, at the GARD Center.

In Round 3, culinary talents from The Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, Antigua State College, Clare Hall Secondary School, Jennings Secondary School, and Ottos Comprehensive School went head-to-head.

Round 3 Winner – Head Chef Ashauny Rattary

Antigua State College emerged victorious with their dish, Sweet Potato Fungi and Pepperpot. The team was led by Head Jr. Chef Ashauny Rattary, supported by Chrysean Jarvis and Teacher Nadia Smith.

Round 4 brought forth a thrilling showdown between Christ the King High School, The Antigua Girls’ High School, Irene B. Williams Secondary School, and St. Joseph’s Academy.

Round 4 Winning Presentation – Pepperpot and Black Pepper Crusted-Fungi Round 4 – Winning Team

The standout performance came from St. Joseph’s Academy, securing their place in the competition finale. Head Chef Azarie Crump, with the assistance of Randy Harris and Teacher Chanda Joseph, showcased their dish, Fungi crusted in black pepper with pepperpot, in a convincing and exciting victory.

The highly anticipated finale is scheduled for December 4, 2023, at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute.

The top four educational institutions, Sir McChesney George Secondary School, Seventh-day Adventist School, The Antigua State College, and St. Joseph’s Academy, will compete for the grand prize.

The winning school will receive EC$10,000 to enhance their Home Economics facilities, and the top student will earn the prestigious opportunity to represent Team Antigua and Barbuda at the Taste of Caribbean event in Miami in 2024.

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association extends its heartfelt appreciation to its partners for their invaluable support in nurturing the culinary dreams of these aspiring young chefs.

For more information about the Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition, please contact the ABHTA office at 462.0374/4928.