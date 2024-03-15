Antigua Hash House Harriers make significant donation to hospital thanks to Red Dress Run

- Advertisement -

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) was the beneficiary of a sizeable donation from the Antigua Hash House Harriers (AHHH).

The money has been earmarked for oncology services at the hospital, a release said.

The group, which engages in outdoor activities such as running and walking, recently presented a cheque for more than EC$11,000 to SLBMC — their largest donation to date. The money was raised at their Red Dress Run, an annual event held each February.

“We are pleased to make this donation to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. We hope our support will make a meaningful impact on the lives of the patients and their families,” said Hash Master Franklin Maynard.

SLBMC’s Head of Marketing & Communications Salma Crump said, “The Antigua Hash House Harriers knows all about the incredible work that goes on inside our hospital, thanks to fundraising.

“It feels good, and I think it acts as a bit of a morale-booster for our team to have organisations who believe in our mission and work hard to support it. That’s exactly what the AHHH does—and have been doing for several years—And we thank them for it.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to every single person who participated in the run, donated, or supported the event in any way. Your effort is helping to make a real and tangible difference for our patients and families.

“It is always my hope that gifts such as these act as an inspiration to others in our community to give (no matter the size of your donation) to their hospital,” Crump added.

Individuals and organisations interested in making a donation to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre are asked to email [email protected] or call 484-2711/2792.