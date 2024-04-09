Antigua Gymnastics Academy claims title at Trident Classic in Barbados

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Privately owned Antigua Elite Gymnastics Academy were victorious during their trip to Barbados where they claimed the title at the 10th annual Trident Classic over the weekend.

It was their second time competing at the event with 11 athletes ranging from the age of seven to 15 in levels 2, 3 and 6. Accompanied by their coaches Alex and Jess Schlosser they were brilliant on show winning 19 medals and three all-round trophies.

They competed against several teams from Barbados and Jamaica in the vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around categories.

The team members were Tali Arnan, Jaleya Joseph, Amelie Hall, Valerie Hadeed, Elodie Hall, Olivia Hadeed, Denae Bontiff, Orah Arnan, Kayli Charles, Holly Warne and Mitzi Gonsalves.

The Academy was established in 2020 and has over 200 students in its recreational programme.

It looks forward to seeing the athletes show off their skills once more this year at the Antigua Classic on June 22nd, 2024.