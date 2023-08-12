Antigua Cruise Port Sponsors National Public Library’s Summer Reading Programme

Antigua Cruise Port sponsored the National Public Library of Antigua & Barbuda’s Summer Reading Programme to support the development of young minds. Two- hundred and fifty students between 5-17 years old participated in a range of activities from sports to field trips in July.

They were also taught valuable lessons from entrepreneurs, medical professionals, authors, and artisans. Additionally, the students were introduced to the Chinese language, Mandarin and a representative from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the students to make wise life decisions. On Friday, at the library, the children were given backpacks and stationery to successfully start the upcoming school year. Director of the National Public Library Ryllis Mannix said, “We thought it was a good idea to assist the students with these packages as some of the parents are facing financial challenges. We thank Antigua Cruise Port for coming onboard and partnering with us.”

Antigua Cruise Port Leasing & Marketing Officer Jessica Russell said, “We believe positive outlets for youngsters during the summer months are essential to youth development and we commend the National

Public Library for its commitment to staging this event annually. As an organization, we’re keen on education and we’re happy to aid in acquiring the tools needed for the children to go back to school.”