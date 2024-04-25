Antigua Cruise Port named official sponsor for 61st Jaycees Queen Show

- Advertisement -

JCI Antigua yesterday said that its annual Jaycees Queen Show is back on the table after Antigua Cruise Port has officially become the show’s title sponsor.

This announcement comes nearly one month after JCI Antigua announced that it was cancelling the event due to “unfortunate circumstances”.

On March 28, JCI Antigua said its tradition of hosting the annual pageant would not be possible.

However, speaking to Observer media yesterday, President of JCI Antigua Therese Mills said that the issue had been resolving financial and sponsorship challenges in putting on the event.

“The struggles that we have been having is a pledge of sponsors and a show of that magnitude is quite expensive.

“Given the recent release, persons would have come on board or expressed interest in supporting the show and partnering with us including, the government and Global Ports,” she explained.

In the JCI Antigua press release, Mills thanked Antigua Cruise Port for its “significant contribution and unwavering dedication to our shared vision”.

“With their support and the backing of our community, we are poised to make the 2024 Jaycees Queen Show an unforgettable experience,” Mills added.

Set to captivate audiences once again, this year’s Jaycees Queen Show promises to be an extraordinary display of beauty, talent, and grace, emblematic of its rich legacy spanning over 60 years.

“The Jaycees Queen Show holds a special place in our hearts, celebrating the beauty, talent, and diversity of our region,” Mills added.

“With the support of our sponsors and community, we are excited to continue this tradition and honor the remarkable individuals who grace our stage.”

Meanwhile, Mills told our newsroom that a theme for this year’s 61st Queen Show has not yet been decided.