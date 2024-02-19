Antigua Cruise Port celebrates inaugural visit of Carnival Venezia

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Cruise Port (ACP) team welcomed Carnival Venezia into Antigua & Barbuda yesterday, bringing “Fun Italian Style” cruising into St. John’s for the first time.

Over four thousand passengers sailed into the port aboard the vessel along with 1,401 crew members. St. John’s is the first port of call on the current 12-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean itinerary for this ship.

The recently rebranded Vista-class cruise liner is expected to call on St. John’s again in November.

Officer In Charge at Antigua Cruise Port, Cynthia Jacobs Browne, accepted a gift from Captain Massimo Pennisi during a traditional plaque exchange ceremony.

“We are delighted to have Carnival Venezia alongside today. This visit is one of several that we anticipate from Carnival Cruise Line vessels this year, which reflects the growing demand for our destination and for cruise vacations.”

Virgin Valiant Lady, Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas, and Celebrity Beyond also visited Antigua Cruise Port alongside Carnival Venezia, bringing the total passenger count for the day to 13,350 passengers.

To date, Antigua Cruise Port has welcomed 83,389 passengers in February with 48 calls.

The team expects to end the month by receiving 78 calls and having served 141,000 passengers.