Antigua & Barbuda welcomes Angela Bassett to her shores

Award-winning actress and producer brings close friends for a relaxing escape

Award-winning actress and producer, Angela Bassett, was welcomed to Antigua and Barbuda, with her sister D’nette Bassett, and close friend, actress Dawnn Lewis, famous for her role on A Different World, for a relaxing getaway. The Oscar-nominated actress chose Antigua and Barbuda as a slice of paradise to rest and recharge after a busy awards season where she was nominated at every awards show, including the Oscars, for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The group was able to experience the best of what Antigua and Barbuda had to offer, including one of Antigua’s flagship events, Antigua Sailing Week. They enjoyed the highlights including Chase the Race and unarguably the most popular event, Reggae in the Park. They also had the opportunity to visit Barbuda where they dined at Nobu and explored the Barbuda Beach Club.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Mrs Browne welcomed the group to dinner. Tourism Minister, Hon. Charles Max Fernandez, and Mrs Fernandez along with Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s (ABTA) CEO, Mr Colin James, and USA ABTA Director, Dean Fenton were in attendance. The meeting provided the opportunity, to discuss opportunities for promoting Antigua and Barbuda and the possibility of partnerships with Ms. Bassett’s production company, Bassett Vance Productions.

After exploring and experiencing the twin islands first-hand Ms. Bassett shared, “Antigua and Barbuda offered me and my friends everything that we could have wanted and more. I needed a break after a busy season filming my TV show and multiple projects and I’m leaving feeling rejuvenated and inspired for my upcoming projects. From the friendliness of its people to stunning beaches and lush topography, I was able to experience the escape I needed with best-in-class service. I can’t wait to return and introduce Antigua and Barbuda to more of my family and friends.”

Prime Minister Gaston Browne shared, “We’re honoured to have Angela Bassett, her sister D’neete Bassett and close friend and renowned actress, Dawnn Lewis pick Antigua and Barbuda as their choice for vacation. By showcasing the best of Antigua and Barbuda we’ve been able to provide them with an unforgettable experience and build connections to help us strengthen our burgeoning film portfolio. We look forward to seeing the growth of this exciting industry that will bring more jobs and opportunities to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.”