Antigua & Barbuda to be represented at Carifta triathlon

Antigua & Barbuda will be represented at the Carifta Triathlon Championships being held in Barbados.

Athletes Yahnik Martin and Milijah Williams, who is from Barbuda, left for Barbados on Thursday where they will compete in the event slated to run from October 7-8.

President of the Antigua & Barbuda Triathlon Association (ABTA), Dr. Philmore Benjamin, said that after finding out about the event, the association spared no effort in making sure Antigua & Barbuda was represented.

“We were informed by Rory Butler a few weeks ago that there would be an event and that it would be a good thing if we could participate so we decided to get a team together as a new executive and try to participate because they say it’s the first Carifta event of such sort,” he said.

“We expect them to participate because I think it’s a learning process because sometimes it’s difficult to find triathletes so what we are doing now is working with the various associations because we recognize that triathlon is three sports and is more a sport of conditioning,” he added.

Benjamin said it is the aim of the triathlon association to become more active this tenure, ensuring more athletes have opportunities to compete both here in Antigua and elsewhere.

“It’s not about the president, it’s about the team so it’s a team effort and sports is about team and the more we understand that, it’s the better we get the job done. What has worked in our favour this time around is that we have the right combination now that we have wanted all along,” he said.

“The triathlon association executive should have persons from several associations, from the cycling association and should have from the track association so we have that at this moment,” Benjamin added.

The team will be coached by former national athlete Cordova “Popeye” Simon. One other athlete, Augustive Punter, was also slated to compete at the championships but the association had to downsize its team owing to a lack of funding.