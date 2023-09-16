Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) to host Hospitality Job Fair on World Tourism Day

- Advertisement -

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) is thrilled to announce the return of its Hospitality Job Fair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in celebration of World Tourism Day. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Multipurpose and Exhibition Centre at Perry Bay.

In alignment with the United Nations’ focus on investing in people for World Tourism Day 2023, the ABHTA recognizes the critical importance of human capital in the tourism industry. According to the UN, the global tourism workforce will require millions of hospitality graduates annually until 2030, with an additional 800,000 jobs per year requiring specific vocational training.

Chairman of the ABHTA, Craig Marshall, emphasizes the significance of this initiative, stating, “What better way to celebrate World Tourism Day than by opening up the industry to potential employees throughout Antigua and Barbuda. This year’s event will feature twenty-six (26) businesses eager to fill positions across various sectors of their operations. We are also delighted to welcome our partners from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, who will be showcasing their services.”

Job seekers attending the fair will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of positions, including Culinary, Food and Beverage, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Tour Guides, Administrative Team, Watersports, Tour Guides, and Adjunct Lecturers.

To streamline the process, job seekers are strongly encouraged to pre-register to secure an interview time slot. Pre-registration can be completed by contacting the ABHTA office at 462.0374/4928, by visiting our website www.antiguahotels.org or by using the following link https://antiguahotels.org/abhta-hospitality-job-fair/

Participating companies include:

Ana’s on the Beach Restaurant and Art Gallery Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute Antigua Village “A Condominium Beach Resort” Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort Awesome Development Ventures Barbuda Cottages/Uncle Roddy’s Bar & Restaurant Blue Waters Resort & Spa Carlisle Bay Resort Cocobay Resort Colombian Emeralds Antigua Galley Bay Resort and Spa Goddard Catering Group (Antigua) Ltd. Hermitage Bay Resort Hodges Bay Resort & Spa Jolly Beach Antigua Pineapple Beach Club Royalton Antigua Sandra’s Beach Shop Bar and Grill Siboney Beach Club South Point Hotel Inc. St. James’s Club & Villas Tamarind Hills Antigua The Escape at Nonsuch Bay Resort The Inn at English Harbour The Rendezvous Company Ltd. The Verandah Resort & Spa

For more information and updates on the Hospitality Job Fair, please visit www.antiguahotels.org or contact the ABHTA office.