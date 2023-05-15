Antigua & Barbuda are excited to welcome return of direct service from Orlando with Frontier Airlines

- Advertisement -

Weekly Service Returns in November for Busy Winter Season

Antigua and Barbuda is busier than ever and set for a record-breaking year in visitor arrivals. Things are about to get even busier as Antigua and Barbuda is celebrating the return of direct service from Orlando with low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines. Starting November 4, 2023 Frontier will have weekly nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) in Antigua and Barbuda. The service marks the only nonstop flight option between the two highly popular destinations and strengthens Antigua and Barbuda’s position in the Florida market.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Honourable Charles Fernandez called the return of the Frontier Airlines’ service, “incredible news for Antigua and Barbuda, as we look at another record-breaking year in visitor numbers. This new weekly service will help us welcome even more stayover visitors.” Minister Fernandez added, “Frontier is the perfect partner to broaden our airlift, by offering competitive fares complemented by a strong network. I’m excited to a significant increase in visitors from the US market.”

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C. James said: “The return of Frontier is a culmination of the Tourism Authority’s aggressive efforts to return our airlift to pre-pandemic levels. Frontier has been an excellent partner and are known for their very competitive fares. This will no doubt improve the attractiveness of Antigua and Barbuda to those passengers who tend to save on the airfare, while upgrading on their hotel product”.

Frontier’s seasonal service from Orlando began in Winter 2021 and has been an incredible success for Antigua and Barbuda by offering service in a market with high demand. Antigua and Barbuda is proud to be able to offer the ideal vacation experience at every price point, and Frontier Airlines helps the destination broaden that offer to the entire travel experience.

Weekly service will commence on November 4, 2023 through March 30, 2024. Tickets are available to purchase now on FlyFrontier.com. Frequency and times are subject to change, so visitors should check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.