Antigua and Barbuda ranks among top 10 best destinations for remote workers

Antigua and Barbuda has secured the fourth position in a ranking of countries offering digital nomad visas, according to a recent compilation of nomad-friendly nations.

Tourism Review has presented a list of such countries, ranking them by the length of their digital nomad visa.

The twin island’s visa programme allows remote workers to live and work in the country for up to two years.

A digital nomad visa, also known as a remote work visa, is a special permit that allows individuals to live in a foreign country while working remotely for their employers or clients in other countries. These visas have gained popularity as more people embrace remote work opportunities, especially in the wake of the global pandemic.

Antigua and Barbuda’s digital nomad visa offers other attractive features, including a quick processing time of just two weeks, no savings requirement, family-friendly provisions, and a reasonable annual minimum income requirement of US$50,000 for applicants.

The ranking showcases various countries’ offerings, with Thailand topping the list with a 10-year visa validity period. Other countries mentioned include Taiwan (one to three years), South Africa (three years), and El Salvador (two years, potentially extendable for another two years).

The rise of digital nomad visas reflects a global shift in work patterns. According to a 2023 report by MBO Partners, younger generations are increasingly embracing the digital nomad lifestyle.

The report indicates that 58 percent of digital nomads were from younger generations, with 21 percent from ‘Generation Z’ and 37 percent being millennials.