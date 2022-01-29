Antigua and Barbuda named fifth best honeymoon destination for 2022

By Latrishka Thomas

For many couples, taking a trip to Hawaii and other tropical destinations to celebrate their union is ideal. And now Antigua and Barbuda has all the more reason to be a contender in that discussion.

Big 7 Travel has announced “the 15 best honeymoon destinations for 2022” and the twin island paradise, which boasts of 365 white, sandy beaches, stands in the fifth position.

And with Valentine’s Day – the most romantic holiday of the year – just over two weeks away, Antigua and Barbuda is the perfect destination for anyone hoping to have the sun, sea and sand as the backdrop to celebrate love.

Big Travel 7 created its list by scouring the internet using Google trends data, Instagram hashtags and dedicated Pinterest boards in order “to take the stress out of planning your romantic getaway”.

They described Antigua and Barbuda as having “untouched, virgin beaches” which are “truly breath-taking and make for a perfect honeymoon location”.

Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, said the achievement is both “remarkable” and “an honour”.

“We are ranking with such countries like Greece and the Maldives so that speaks volumes to the product that we have on island,” he said enthusiastically.

James opined that the country is a leading destination for weddings because the process is “as easy as 1-2-3”.

He said, “There are things like no residency requirement meaning people can walk off a cruise ship and get married the same day. We have a host of properties on island and companies that cater to the romance market so it is so effortless and easy.”

The top destination on the list is New England, USA, followed by Greece, Zanzibar and the Maldives.

Tobago is the only other Caribbean island that made the list, copping the 14th spot.

Antigua and Barbuda has also been named the Caribbean’s leading honeymoon destination on several occasions by the prestigious World Travel Awards.