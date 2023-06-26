Antigua and Barbuda launches second installment of Romance Month ‘Love Lane’

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority has launched its second installment of its ‘Love Lane’ fast track service for couples travelling to the destination during Antigua and Barbuda’s Romance Month in June.

Couples entering the ‘Love Lane’ on arrival at the award-winning V.C. Bird International Airport from June 1 – June 30, will be fast-tracked through immigration via a special couples-only lane for the month of June celebrations.

The ‘Love Lane’ experience will be open to couples traveling to Antigua and Barbuda to get married, to celebrate their honeymoon or to enjoy a romantic escape. Couples are encouraged to pre-register prior to travel via the registration link that can be found here.

Couples who pre-register for the complimentary service will receive a confirmation email containing a digital E-Card which they must present upon arrival, in order to receive the fast-track service.

“Antigua and Barbuda continues to be the top choice for couples especially after the success of last year’s Romance Month ‘Love Lane”. We want all couples visiting Antigua and Barbuda to feel the love starting from the moment they arrive in the country. We want them to think of enchanting Antigua and Barbuda”, says Shermain Jeremy, Special Projects and Events Marketing Manager within the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA).

Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority Euletta Francis says, “Given the resounding success of last year’s exercise, we are happy to partner with the ABTA in showcasing the V.C. Bird International Airport and providing a welcome to couples seeking the romantic allure of our charming destination”.

Romance Month is celebrated for the entire month of June each year and seeks to position Antigua and Barbuda as the premiere romance destination in the world. Last June, the ‘Love Lane’ serviced over 200 couples to the destination. This year’s celebration will see the launch of the return of special promotions such as the global romance webinar for all trade partners across the major source markets, the launch of couples’ journal called “Love in Paradise”, and the release of ‘The Greatest Love Story’ campaign in Barbuda.