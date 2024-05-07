Antigua and Barbuda launches second annual Restaurant Week with expanded offerings and celebrity chefs

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority kicked off the second annual Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week (ABRW) yesterday with an exciting launch event at the Dow’s Hill Interpretation Centre.

The two-week culinary celebration, running from May 4 through May 19, will feature 65 restaurants offering diverse cuisines, prix fixe menus, and special dining experiences.

This year’s event has expanded to include a lineup of celebrity chefs and beverage professionals exclusively of Caribbean heritage.

Despite intermittent rain throughout the Dow’s Hill launch, attendance was so high that some eager attendees had to be turned away due to the crowd surpassing the venue’s capacity.

The impressive turnout demonstrates the growing excitement and anticipation surrounding ABRW.

Visiting chefs include Angel Barreto, Shorne Benjamin, Kareem Roberts, and Digby Stridiron, along with cookbook author Althea Brown, and sommelier Nadine Brown.

These culinary stars will collaborate with local chefs to create unique dining adventures showcasing the flavours of the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented chefs to Antigua and Barbuda for our second annual Restaurant Week,” said Colin C James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“Their passion for elevating Caribbean cuisine aligns perfectly with our mission to position Antigua and Barbuda as a premier culinary destination.”

Restaurant Week 2024 also features the return of the popular “Eat Like A Local” campaign, encouraging visitors to support the country’s small, casual cookshops.

These hidden gems offer authentic Antiguan and Barbudan flavors at affordable prices.

Patrons can explore the island’s culinary offerings using the coveted ABRW Food Passport, available for purchase at participating restaurants and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Diners who collect stamps at seven or more restaurants will be entered to win prizes.

“The Food Passport is an exciting way for locals and visitors to discover new restaurants and cuisines during Restaurant Week,” said Shermain Jeremy, Special Projects and Events Manager at the Tourism Authority.

“We’ve also included coupons for dining deals that extend beyond the two-week event.”

The launch event at Dow’s Hill Interpretation Centre treated attendees to samples from participating restaurants, art from local artists, and interactions with guest chefs.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez praised the event’s growth and its potential to boost the island’s culinary reputation.

With prix fixe lunch and dinner menus ranging from US$25 to US$75, and affordable “Eat Like A Local” options, Antigua and Barbuda’s Restaurant Week 2024 offers something for every gastronomical palate and budget.

The Tourism Authority anticipates that this second iteration will further establish the event as a staple on the island’s annual calendar, attracting food lovers (foodies) from around the world.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit www.restaurantweek.com.