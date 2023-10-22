Antigua and Barbuda given all clear after passing of Hurricane Tammy

- Advertisement -

There have been no reports of injuries so far from the effects of Hurricane Tammy on both Antigua and the sister-isle Barbuda, confirms the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) as they issued the all-clear regarding Hurricane Tammy. No watches or warnings are in place for Antigua and Barbuda.

Both islands had minor damage done to properties and there was some level of flooding. There were also reports of downed power lines and trees.

A hurricane warning was issued for both Antigua and Barbuda on Friday with Barbuda receiving category one hurricane conditions which was the more severe of the two.

During the eye’s passage overnight, seven people were moved to shelter on the sister-isle Barbuda.

About 300 persons moved to twenty-two (22) shelters in both Antigua and Barbuda. Most individuals have since returned home and the majority of the shelters have closed. However, District Disaster Coordinators (DDCs) have been asked to remain on standby as a precautionary measure during the flash flood warning.

The DDCs have already begun their checks throughout their respective districts and remain on standby, as do officers from the police and defence forces, the fire department and personnel of the Search and Rescue teams, as the National Emergency Operations Center and the Met Office continue to monitor rain conditions.