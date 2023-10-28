Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission confirms “A Night of Theatre” continuation despite inclement weather

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission (ABFC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sports, and the Creative Industries, is pleased to announce that all scheduled events for the upcoming weekend will proceed as planned, despite adverse weather conditions affecting the country.

Tonight, we cordially invite everyone to join us for “A Night of Theatre” at the University of the West Indies Auditorium, Five Islands Campus, starting at 8:00 p.m. This event is free of charge and will feature outstanding performances by the National Theatre, National Youth Theatre Company, Honey Bee Theatre Group, Sugar Apple Theatre Group, Clare Hall Dramalites, and Sunnydale Dancers.

Tomorrow afternoon, the highly anticipated National Service of Thanksgiving will take place at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, situated on St. Mary’s Street in St. John’s. The service will commence at 4:00 p.m., and we kindly request all attendees to be seated by 3:45 p.m. It’s a special occasion to come together in gratitude and reflection.

Despite the inclement weather conditions, rest assured that we have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants and attendees.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the public’s support and understanding and eagerly anticipate celebrating Antigua and Barbuda’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence with these memorable events.