Antigua and Barbuda continues to progress at Davis Cup

Members of the Antigua and Barbuda team celebrate following a recent triumph in Costa Rica.
Antigua and Barbuda enjoyed mixed results in the 2018 Davis Cup tennis competition on Thursday, as they continue to battle in Group 3 of the Americas Zone in Costa Rica.
Pro circuit player, Jody Maginley, triumphed in the singles division, beating Honduras’ Jaime Bendeck 6-0, 6-1 before teaming up with Carlton Bedminster in a losing effort against
Bendeck and Alejandro Obando of Honduras 6-2,
6-4 in the doubles competition.
There was disappointment, however, for Shakir Elvin in the singles competition as he went under to Keny Turcois of Honduras by 6-1, 6-2 margins.
The Antiguans were also winners on Wednesday as the pair of Maginley and Bedminster overcame Jamaica’s Marcus Malcolm and Rowland Phillips 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Maginley, also on Wednesday, triumphed over Bendeck 6-0, 6-1 in the singles competition.
