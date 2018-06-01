Antigua and Barbuda continues to progress at Davis Cup

New Story

Antigua and Barbuda enjoyed mixed results in the 2018 Davis Cup tennis competition on Thursday, as they continue to battle in Group 3 of the Americas Zone in Costa Rica.

Pro circuit player, Jody Maginley, triumphed in the singles division, beating Honduras’ Jaime Bendeck 6-0, 6-1 before teaming up with Carlton Bedminster in a losing effort against

Bendeck and Alejandro Obando of Honduras 6-2,

6-4 in the doubles competition.

There was disappointment, however, for Shakir Elvin in the singles competition as he went under to Keny Turcois of Honduras by 6-1, 6-2 margins.

The Antiguans were also winners on Wednesday as the pair of Maginley and Bedminster overcame Jamaica’s Marcus Malcolm and Rowland Phillips 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Maginley, also on Wednesday, triumphed over Bendeck 6-0, 6-1 in the singles competition.