Anjo remain perfect, Sandals suffer first loss

New Story

Anjo’s Wholesale continue to make an impressive showing in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business League.

The powerhouse team remain as one of four unbeaten teams this season having recorded their third straight victory on Sunday at the JSC Sports Complex versus Dadli Designs.

The 90-70 thrashing saw Steven Matthew lead the charge with 23 points with assistance from teammates, Humroy Wright and DeCosta Walbrook, who sank 19 and 15 points respectively.

Sharife Sergeant also of Anjo’s had 15 points.

Felix Hamilton was the leading scorer for Dadli Designs with 19 points.

National junior player, Alexis Jackson, netted 17 points while teammates, Steadroy “Happy” Graham and Jamar Bird, contributed, scoring 14 and 10 points in a losing effort.

Sandals suffered their first loss of the season as they were upset by newbies, Pointe FM, 69-55 in the feature match.

Despite a 14-point effort by Keroi “Dragon” Lee and an 11-point effort by Devorn Benjamin, Sandals could not find an answer to withstand the pressure of Pointe FM.

Russel Daley led the newbies to victory with 17 points while teammate Selassie Braithwaite chipped in netting 15 points.

In the other match-ups played that night, defending champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) trounced Flow, 92-63, while Police Vertex remain winless falling to Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) United, 46-31.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew had 22 points for Transport Board while Shamari Bascus sank 12 points for Flow.

Airport’s David Roberts had 14 points while Presley Telemaque scored 13 points for Police.