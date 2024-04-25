Andrew and Pitman named in squad for Ireland Tour

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Batting sensation Jewel Andrew has earned a call up to the West Indies Academy which will tour Ireland in June.

The fifth form student of the Antigua Grammar School scored 356 runs at an average of 32.36 in the recently concluded West Indies Championship in only his debut season.

He also had three fifties in his 12 innings and one man of the match performance against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force where he struck a top score of 87.

The youngster turned heads in January at the ICC Men’s Under 19 World Cup slamming a whirlwind 130 in West Indies first match against the hosts, South Africa.

He will join fellow Leeward Islands compatriots, fast bowler Kelvin Pitman and wicket keeper batsman Carlon Bowen-Tuckett.

Tuckett was the Academy’s leading run scorer in the West Indies Championship with 378 runs from seven matches at an average of 42.

The full squad is listed as follows: Nyeem Young – Captain, Teddy Bishop – Vice Captain, Kadeem Alleyne, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Joshua James, Jordan Johnson, Leonardo Julian, Johann Layne, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Ramon Simmonds, Carlon Bowen Tuckett.