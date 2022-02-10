Alleged burglar diagnosed with mental illness to be treated in prison

By Latrishka Thomas

The woman alleged to have unlawfully entered the home of homicide victim Jane Finch last October will be receiving treatment for a mental illness from behind prison walls.

In late January, a report from the country’s lone psychiatrist, Dr James King, revealed that Brittany Jno-Baptiste has an undisclosed psychological disorder which renders her unfit to answer to the burglary charge levied against her.

In the report shared with the court, the expert recommended that Jno-Baptiste should receive six months of treatment after which she will be re-evaluated and the case could potentially proceed.

The 21-year-old was therefore remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison until yesterday where a decision as to her accommodation was to be disclosed.

A prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions stated that the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital is presently filled to capacity.

As a result, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards remanded the teary-eyed young woman back to the penal institution where she will be isolated and treated, based on the recommendation of Dr King.

Jno-Baptiste is scheduled to return to court on April 27 for an update to be provided.

The defendant was reportedly found in Finch’s Piccadilly home on October 4 2021.

Finch, 66, was said to have been attacked and stabbed moments before with a knife and a sharp object.

Jno-Baptiste was later charged with burglary, but further charges had been delayed due to the absence of a psychiatric evaluation.