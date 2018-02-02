Alleged ATM fraudster face additional charges

Three more charges have been filed against a visitor who allegedly stole monies from Automated Teller Machines for different banks on mainland Antigua. The Bulgarian, Martin Dimitrov Dachenski, is accused of stealing $5,000 from one ATM machine and $18,000 from another, located on High and Thames Street, respectively.

The police also charged him for allegedly stealing another $5,000 from an ATM located at a business place on All Saints Road. According to the police, the incidents occurred between December 13 and 15, 2017. The accused allegedly hacked into the ATMs to commit the crime, and then fled to Montserrat in December after the police issued a wanted bulletin for him.

Police officers in Montserrat caught him in that country in December. He was returned to Antigua on a ferry and turned over to the local police. In December, Dachenski was charged with one count of larceny. He allegedly hacked Antigua Commercial Bank’s ATMs on December 15, 2017 and stole $1,800. The committal hearing for the case was set for March this year.

The police said he was denied bail when he and his lawyer Lawrence Daniel initially appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court.