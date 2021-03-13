Public vaccination is suspended

Spread the love













The Ministry of Health says that all four public vaccination sites (Villa Polyclinic, Glanvilles Polyclinic, Sir Novelle Richards Academy and the Multipurpose Culture and Exhibition Center) will cease operating temporarily. The Ministry adds vaccination of the general public is now suspended as of Friday 12 March 2021 pending the arrival of additional vaccines.

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Health below

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and The Environment announces the completion of Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Under this phase, healthcare workers, persons 65 years and older, persons in institutions such as the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, the Fiennes Institute the Care Project and Her Majesty’s Prisons, differently abled persons, teachers, shut ins and front-line workers inclusive of school bus drivers, Police and Defense Force officers, and airport workers were vaccinated as a priority. As of Friday 12th March, 23,428 persons were inoculated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Antigua and Barbuda.

With the completion of Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme all four public vaccination sites (Villa Polyclinic, Glanvilles Polyclinic, Sir Novelle Richards Academy and the Multipurpose Culture and Exhibition Center) will cease operating temporarily. Vaccination of additional front-line workers including hotel workers, will continue next week. Vaccination of the general public is now suspended as of Friday 12 March 2021 pending the arrival of additional vaccines.

Minister for Health, Wellness and The Environment, Sir Molwyn Joseph describes the completion of Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme as one of the most successful national Public Health exercise initiated to date. He commended the Ministry’s officials, management teams, nurses, doctors, the IT team and other volunteers for successfully executing Phase 1 of the programme.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda is currently sourcing additional doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as well as other vaccines that are approved by internationally recognized regulatory bodies to include the World Health Organization. Under the COVEX Agreement the government is expecting 14,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be shipped within the next 3 weeks. Additional efforts are ongoing to procure 100, 000 AstraZeneca doses from three sources.

Under Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, which will commence when additional doses are obtained, the vaccination of the remaining front-line workers, targeted groups and the general population will be carried out immediately.

The Minister for Health, Wellness and the Environment, Honorable Sir Molwyn Joseph is scheduled to address the nation Monday evening, 15th March 2021 to provide additional details on the COVID-19 vaccination programme on ABS Television at 8.00pm.