All Saints United get crucial win as Jennings get off the mark

January 18, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Scores No comments

All Saints United picked up three valuable points in their quest for promotion to the top flight when, on Tuesday, they dominated Glanvilles FC to win 5-2 for their fifth win in 12 matches in the football association’s First Division. Playing in Glanvilles, United dominated the contest as they were led by Carlos Tittle who struck twice. Elsworth Mack, Roger Hurst and Adrian Constant all scored once to add to the huge victory which pushes United onto 16 points.

Glanvilles had their goals come from former national striker Tariq Prince and Careem Francis, who both scored once as they remain on nine points and 10th in the 12-team standings. The other scheduled First Division encounter that would have seen frontrunners Liberta Blackhawks and Hill Top clash in Golden Grove, was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, in the other match played on Tuesday, a Second Division clash, Jennings United picked up their first victory of the season, beating JSC Progressors 3-1 when they clashed in Jennings. Rasheed Lambert was hero of the day, striking twice for Jennings, while Junior Werrick scored the other goal as they move to four points and second from bottom on the 11-team standings in Zone 1. Akeem Smith scored the lone goal for Progressors as they remain on one point at the bottom of the standings.
