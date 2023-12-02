Albert “Kentae” Semper, respected radio host passes away

0
0
406459553 899427312184104 4393238356301281756 n
Albert "Kentae" Semper
- Advertisement -

Albert “Kentae” Semper, a revered radio show host on Pointe FM and a comrade of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has passed away.

The news of his passing was shared early this morning on Pointe FM, where Kentae had been a familiar voice for many.

Albert “Kentae” Semper’s presence in the local radio scene and his commitment to the ABLP made him a well-known and respected figure in the community. His contributions to broadcasting and his dedication to public service have left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

one − 1 =