Airport taxi drivers call for urgent adjustment to fare structure

The United Taxi Company – based at the VC Bird International Airport – is calling for urgent adjustments to the fare structure for drivers, ahead of any potential return to normalcy.

According to President of the company Ian Joseph, there have been attempts to paint the picture that what the drivers are looking for is an increase to fares – however, he says that is inaccurate and assured that they are only looking to address an outdated agreement.

Joseph argued further that they are not being engaged when decisions are being made at a high level, only to be told what the changes are after the fact. Joseph further lamented the impact the outdated agreement was having on the finances of the drivers and warned that there are some changes they are simply not prepared to make once things return to normal.