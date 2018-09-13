Airport, schools, work to proceed as usual today

The VC Bird International Airport will be operating as normal today despite a tropical storm watch which is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda and other countries across the Lesser Antilles as tropical storm Isaac edges closer.

Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority Stanley Smith, said the decision to keep the airport open was made late Wednesday when his management team held their usual meeting with members of the Meteorological Office (Met Office).

He also confirmed that all in and outbound flights, with the exception of LIAT, will be operating as scheduled today.

As it relates to the operation of schools, last night the Cabinet issued a notice saying, “Thursday will be a normal work day and school-day across Antigua and Barbuda. All workers are expected to report for work at normal hours; all youngsters are expected to report to school, along with teachers and staff.”

The tropical storm watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saba and St Eustatius. While a tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe.

The U.S.-based National Hurricane Center is advising interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands to monitor the progress of Isaac.