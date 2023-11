- Advertisement -

The CEO of Airport Authority, V. Euletta Francis, has tendered her resignation, citing what she describes as a “tirade of half-truths” directed at her by Prime Minister Gaston Browne during a recent radio show appearance.

In her resignation letter, Francis further disclosed that the Prime Minister labeled her as an “obstructionist” in a recent phone conversation, particularly in relation to matters concerning the development of the airport in Barbuda.