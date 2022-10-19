AGS blank SJA while PMS and Clare Hall get close wins in schools football

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) were the biggest winners in the Schools Football Competition on Tuesday, emerging 4-0 winners over St Joseph’s Academy at Princess Margaret School (PMS) ground.

AGS were led by Javere Joseph and Sadique Adams who both scored twice to blank the SJA team.

There was victory as well for PMS as they edged Jennings Secondary School (JSS) by a 3-2 margin. Howayne James, Greg Williams and Antwane Lewin were on target for the victors while Marius Andrew and Rafique Edwards each scored once for JSS.

In the other match contested Tuesday, Clare Hall Secondary School enjoyed a narrow 3-2 triumph over Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA). Clare Hall had single strikes from Omar Thomas, Ryan James and Joseph James while Nicholas Clarke netted both goals for SNRA.