Adjusted timelines for AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots

Health authorities have announced changes in the time interval for Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca Covid-19 booster shots.

The ministry said in a release that the Covid-19 Vaccination National Technical Working Group has recommended that the interval for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine boosters should be changed from 6 months to 5 months after the second dose of the vaccine and from 6 months to 3 months for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine booster after the second dose of the vaccine.

In addition, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine boosters for individuals who are 12- to 17-year-olds are now available in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Ministry said that the changes have become necessary since documented data and published studies have shown that the Omicron variant, which was recently detected in Antigua and Barbuda, requires additional vaccine protection.

The changes, the Ministry said, will take immediate effect, and the booster shots are available at the Multipurpose and Villa Polyclinics vaccination sites and some health centers.

The public is also being reminded that vaccination is one of the most effective measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic. Persons are therefore urged to get fully vaccinated and get their boosters utilising the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines readily available at our vaccination sites.

“We also implore you to adhere to the public health measures to prevent and control the disease. These include physical and social distancing, using face masks and practicing hand hygiene and cough etiquette,” the Ministry urged.